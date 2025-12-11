Survivor 49 episode 13 (finale) preview: Who will win?

As we look towards Survivor 49 episode 13, the most important thing worth noting here is simply that it is the finale. With that, there is one big question to wonder: Who is actually going to win?

If you would have asked us one week ago, we would have said that this was Rizo’s game to lose. However, at the same time, he may have done himself dirty at this past Tribal Council. You want to be confident and showy, but you do not want to come across as arrogant. That may have been his undoing and also, add to this the fact that Savannah is emerging as more and more of a favorite due to all of her various immunity wins so far. We tend to think she could beat him, and Sage may have an outside chance — though we imagine she will face some challenges, as well.

As is often the case entering finales, CBS is not giving a whole lot away in the previews. It does appear as though there could be an advantage or two at play here, and we know that Rizo’s immunity idol is good for at least one more Tribal at this point. The final five is poised to bring us all sorts of chaos, and here is where we will say that we personally hate the fire-making competition at final four at this point. We still prefer people earning their way to the end on the basis of competition wins.

One other thing we’re hoping for personally out of the finale is quite simple: A look ahead towards season 50! Who wouldn’t want to see something that sets the stage more for what is ahead?

