Survivor 49 episode 12: Was there another blindside?

We had a feeling entering Survivor 49 episode 12 that there would be fireworks, thanks in part to where we are in the season. The finale is right around the corner and within that, this is when some players should be taking their biggest risks.

Now that we’ve said that, so much of this season is about the relationship between risks and then playing it safe. Rizo, Savannah, and Sophi have been the riskier players, and they routinely have reaped the rewards. Meanwhile, the former Hina members and Sage have been the ones who have made mistake after mistake thinking that they don’t have to target the trio and here, they did it all over again.

In theory, this vote could have been so simple: Steven uses his Block a Vote advantage, and then he, Kristina, and Sage get rid of Sophi. They would have locked in another Tribal Council where they had the majority. However, they were clearly afraid of the idea that Rizo may use his idol and by virtue of that, one of them could be taken out instead. Also, that they wouldn’t be able to beat Steven down the road. These are all the variables that led to him being taken out at this point.

Yet, here’s the thing — they are up against someone like Rizo, who is routinely keeping his immunity idol despite threatening to use it. He is putting his game on the line time after time and there’s something to be said for that! Meanwhile, Savannah is an immunity beast. They are both threats, and if you want to beat them, you need a better resume. You need to take risks. Even Sophi made one trying to steal Steven’s Block a Vote, not realizing that she couldn’t after he already activated it prior to Tribal Council.

The whole story of this season has been about going for broke — Rizo, Savannah, and Sophi have operated from a vantage point of trying to win. Meanwhile, the others have simply tried to be safe one more round. This is why we are where we are.

What do you think about the events about Survivor 49 episode 12 overall?

