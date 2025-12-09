IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 8 (finale) run time

As many of you out there are more than likely aware at this point, IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 8 serves as the finale. No doubt this is exciting, but just how much story are we really about to get?

Well, one of the things to note in general here is that this is HBO and by virtue of that, there are no limitations when it comes to a run time. This chapter of the story can be as long as the powers-that-be want it to be, and we honestly welcome that sort of freedom at this point with open arms.

Now, let’s just share the good news for a moment. Based on what the network has released as of right now, the story “Winter Fire” will run for 70 minutes. That does include credits but even so, you’re going to get more of the story than you have for some time.

If you have not seen the IT: Welcome to Derry finale synopsis yet, it sets the stage for what lies ahead:

As a dense fog engulfs the town – and General Shaw pushes ahead with his mission – the Hanlons, Rose, Dick, and the kids must work together to save Derry.

Is there going to be closure at the end of the story? We sure hope so on a number of levels, but just remember this along the way: There is a chance that a possible season 2 will actually go further back in time. This is not necessarily a series that is hellbent on telling a story in the most linear of fashions, and that does give them a great deal of flexibility, one that you do not see with a lot of other programs out there.

