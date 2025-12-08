IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 8 (finale): Stopping Shaw

Following last night’s new episode of IT: Welcome to Derry on HBO, it goes without saying that it would be nice to get closure as soon as possible.

With that being said, how much are we really going to get in the finale? It’s a curious dilemma for this show, mostly because a lot of early buzz here suggests that future seasons may actually take the series back in time, as opposed to keeping things super-focused on the current era that we’re in.

What the promo for the finale indicated was that Pennywise is ready to wreck more havoc after the destruction of one of the pillars. Clearly, the entity is no longer asleep, and Shaw may be closer now to achieving his vision of using fear to reduce crime and keep the world under a measure of control. However, we know that he won’t fully be successful here! Sure, Pennywise survives the finale, but they do not expand beyond Derry. That is the touchstone for what is coming.

By virtue of all of this, one of the bigger questions we are left to wonder here is simply how in the world Shaw is stopped, and we do tend to think it is going to be a team effort. Think along the lines of Hanlon, Hallorann, and a number of other characters perhaps working together. It is going to take a measure of creativity at this point to try and change the town forever — just as it will also take some being able to move past tragedy in a shorter window of time. We understand in a way that doing that is so much easier said than done.

