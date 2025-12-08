IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Epic finale

Next week on HBO you’re going to be seeing IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 8 — in other words, the final battle.

So what exactly is this going to look like? Well, for starters, it is our feeling that the stakes are now higher than ever. After all, Shaw’s plan is not to contain Pennywise, or use it for some sort of specific military operation. Instead, he wants to destroy the pillars and effectively use fear to radically alter society. His perspective is that if there is tremendous trauma out there, it could change how people behave and work to ensure that there is less crime or chaos. We probably do not have to tell you why there is desperation now to stop him at all costs.

In the end, let’s just say that there is a lot of violence ahead and beyond that, an array of twists and turns. The full IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 8 synopsis below serves to set the stage:

As a dense fog engulfs the town – and General Shaw pushes ahead with his mission – the Hanlons, Rose, Dick, and the kids must work together to save Derry.

Are a lot of these stories in their current form going to be tied up? That is our hope, mostly because it feels like future seasons are going to move back further in time. Also, we tend to think that we have a good sense already how this season connects to the movies, whether it be Mrs. Kersh or how some of the characters there could be connected to what we are seeing here. We just hope that this episode is every bit as awesome as what we’ve seen so far. If that happens, mission very-much accomplished.

