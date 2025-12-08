IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 7: Who died?

Given that IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 7 was the last one before the finale, it made sense we would see carnage. With that being said, just how crazy did things get?

Well, let’s just start by noting that there were multiple deaths showcased in one way or another, with the most notable one being Rich, who sacrificed himself for the sake of the girl he loved in Marge. We do tend to think that this fuels further all the theories that Richie from the movies is a direct descendant of Marge, who named her son after the boy who saved her life once upon a time. Rich was such a pure soul in a chaotic world and while we expected that more characters would die, we never thought it would be this brutal.

Now that we’ve said all of this, here is your reminder that this was not the only character we lost over the course of this episode. Of course, using the word “death” to describe the others is a little bit complicated. We saw the end of Bob Gray as we knew him in the past, as hew as effectively brought into Pennywise — and with that, we understand more of why the clown for is so appealing to it. Clowns bring people together, and that is something that it has now understood and will carry forward for a rather long period of time.

Meanwhile, this episode also brought the end of Ingrid in the form that we’ve come to know her over the past little while. After trying to bring her real father out of Pennywise at the site of the fire, she failed and found herself absorbed in her own way. Hence, why the Mrs. Kersh character in the movies was very much far from human.

