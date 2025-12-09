The Studio season 2 premiere date: A December 2025 update

As we get closer to the end of the year, is there more great news on the way in regards to The Studio season 2?

Well, we will say first and foremost that there is a reason to have more conversation about it now, given that filming is going to be taking place over the coming months. The Seth Rogen comedy also just received some Golden Globe nominations and in theory, we tend to think it is a favorite to grab some gold early next year. We do not think the conversation around the series will die down anytime soon, and why would it? One of the unique things about this series is that with the infrastructure they have insofar as story goes, it could go on for a really long time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Now as for what we could be learning about the rest of the year, do not expect much — after all, we would be surprised if The Studio comes back before fall / late 2026, mostly due to the time needed to put a lot of it together. Apple TV is also not one of those streaming services that rushes along their content, and they would be fine taking their time to ensure that means the story is perfect — including sorting out schedules of all sorts of big names.

After all, one of the most exciting things about season 2 has to be the chance to take everything up a notch. Because season 1 was so successful, why wouldn’t the powers-that-be try to get some other huge names to be a part of it moving forward? That just makes the most sense.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Studio, including Seth Rogen having to turn down directors

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into The Studio season 2?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back here to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







