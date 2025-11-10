The Studio season 2: Seth Rogen on turning down directors

Prior to the first season of The Studio launching on Apple TV, we imagine that Seth Rogen found himself facing challenges. After all, he had to convince a number of famous directors including Martin Scorsese and Ron Howard to appear, despite them not know what the show really was.

Now, however, the Emmy-winning comedy is one of the more in-demand shows out there. There are a number of different people who are interested in coming on board. However, there are only so many episodes, and Rogen is in a place where he has to turn people down!

Speaking to GQ, the actor / writer / co-showrunner admitted that he’s finding the planning process for season 2 rather surreal:

“It does feel like I’m running a fake movie studio at times … I’m having directors’ agents call me to pitch their clients to be the directors of fake movies on our show, which is very weird and very meta. And I’m having to actually turn down directors I’m a big fan of because the movie, the fake movie, maybe isn’t quite right for the fake package we have in our heads. So yeah, it’s gotten very strange.”

We do of course think that The Studio is one of those shows that could go on for many years and by virtue of that, there is a chance that some directors could be saved for down the road even if they are not in the second season.

If there is one thing that we personally want the most out of next season, it is an opportunity to see an even more continuous storyline. In our mind, the ones that worked the best from season 1 were focused to some degree on the Kool-Aid movie.

What do you most want to see moving into The Studio season 2 when it does arrive?

