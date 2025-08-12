The Studio season 2 premiere date: An August 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more news about The Studio season 2 at some point before the end of August? It may feel like a given, but we’d love nothing more than to get some more news!

Well, here is what we can say for now: The Seth Rogen comedy will be coming back for more; however, at the same time this is not something that anyone is going to be rushing along. Rogen is currently promoting his other show in Platonic, and the biggest thing that he has said so far about season 2 is in relation to guest stars.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

At this point, we tend to think that the best-case scenario for The Studio is simply that we have a chance to see it at some point in 2027; anything earlier than that would be a miracle. This is a series that takes a good while to make and you have to schedule everything out just right. It’s a matter of getting the right actors and the perfect stories.

Structurally, we do not tend to think that the next season is going to start bringing some fundamental changes to the table. The best comparison that we can make with this show is Curb Your Enthusiasm, where there is typically a longer story every season but at the same time, that is spread throughout a number of individual plots that are meant to bring a lot of other things to the table, as well. It remains our hope that we’re going to see at least more news about the stories next season at some point in early to mid 2026; in other words, we’re just saying here that it is best to be patient.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Studio right now

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into The Studio season 2 on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







