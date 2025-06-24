The Studio season 2: Seth Rogen wants Vin Diesel; why?

When it comes to The Studio season 2, the reality is that we are going to be waiting for a good while to see what’s ahead. Heck, we would not be shocked if Seth Rogen and the entire creative team try to keep some castings quiet until the episodes air!

In the past, we have heard various people with the Apple TV+ share their casting hopes, with the ever-elusive Daniel Day-Lewis being at the top of the list. Now, why not go ahead and add Vin Diesel to the list?

Speaking in a new interview with Jimmy Kimmel recently, Rogen made it clear that there are some reasons why he would love the action star for some sort of role moving forward:

“There’s a lot of actors I would love to work with, and some specifically who I think, you know, their personas are funny to explore. I think Vin Diesel would be very funny and fun to work with, mostly because if you think about it, he’s only in those Fast & Furious movies … For most of the people’s lifetime who are in their twenties now, he’s only ever been Dominic Toretto ever. So to see him outside of [that character] to me, would be very exciting.”

Would Diesel want to actually do this? For the time being, we hope so! It would be a chance to shake up his image and when you think about it, that really should be the goal of a lot of people who come on board the series. You get a chance of doing some stuff that you would never have a chance to do elsewhere, and that could lead to you being cast in some other projects, as well!

