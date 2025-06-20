The Studio season 2 spoilers: Is there going to be more action?

When you think a lot about what could be coming up on The Studio season 2 for Apple TV+, it really begins with the simple prospect of laughs. This is a comedy, and we do appreciate the commitment that most people involved seem to be making towards having the show be as funny as possible.

So beyond the humor, what makes the Seth Rogen series stand out? A lot of it comes down to the unique way the series is shot, where there are a lot of challenging “oners” that allow for a lot to happen within a single take. It adds to the frenetic nature of the series and the stress that can run through the chaos of Matt’s life.

So obviously, there is going to be some real attempts to up the ante for this show comedically; with that being said, visually the same sort of goals may be set behind the scenes. Speaking on this further to Deadline, here is some of what cinematographer Adam Newport-Berra said about what would be great to capture next:

“I really want to do some big action chase scene. That’s what I’m calling for… I just want to go bigger and better and funnier, and have more cameos, and just have fun.

“I love the challenges. I think they’re the best part. That’s why this show works, I think, because everyone is challenged on another level. Not only me, but you guys, the actors. It pushes everyone, and I think those confines are where we make the most creative choices.”

The cameos at this point feel like a no-brainer. Because a lot of Hollywood celebrities had a chance to see the first season, we tend to think they will be more comfortable to dive into the story now.

