The Studio season 2: EP on potential long-term future

We know that Apple TV+ has already renewed The Studio for a season 2 but even with that in mind, it could go on for some time beyond that.

Why? Well, a lot of it just has to do with the subject matter. This is a show out to skewer Hollywood and at this point, it feels like that industry is not going to be going anywhere for quite some time. The material feels endless, especially since there are not too many long-term threads brought up on the show in general. The biggest one that we had throughout the first season was the Kool-Aid movie, and who can even say if that is going to be a part of the second season at this point?

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline (largely centered around awards), executive producer Evan Goldberg noted that there are still so many directions that the story could go:

“This show has legs … It just keeps writing itself. Things keep happening. We’re in an industry that is ever-evolving. Before, we sat with studio heads and heads of marketing to get their input to help us. Now people are just coming up to us, telling us stuff. So, the influx of stories is never ending.”

We also tend to think that there are going to be a lot of people volunteering themselves to appear on season 2 — after all, nobody really knew in advance of season 1 what the show would be. That’s changed a little bit now, and there could be a better sense of comfort for a lot of people coming on board. Let’s just hope that there are some surprises when the series does eventually come back.

