The Studio season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about The Studio season 2 between now and the end of June? Make no mistake, it would be great to see! This show proved itself throughout season 1 to be endlessly entertaining, and also about as close to Curb Your Enthusiasm as any show is going to be for quite some time.

The good news that we have at present is that the Seth Rogen series has already been picked up for more episodes; however, that does not mean that any other insight is coming out anytime soon.

After all, the primary thing that we are trying to remind ourselves of at this moment is that for the next few months, the focus may just be trying to formulate the story … and also seeing who would be interested in appearing. After all, so many different stories on The Studio are fully dependent on guest stars, and we know that there are arcs that Rogen wanted to do for season 1 that he couldn’t because of certain talent.

Hopefully, season 2 is going to premiere next year, but we do not expect any official news anytime soon. Rogen will most likely be spending the summer (promotionally speaking) talking about his other Apple TV+ series in Platonic, which he stars in alongside a frequent collaborator in Rose Byrne. We find this show equally funny, though it is about as different as one can be while still being a comedy.

Honestly, The Studio is one of those shows that we do not need a lot of scoop about far in advance — we are honestly just fine to sit down and enjoy it without knowing a whole lot about what some of the individual stories are going to be.

