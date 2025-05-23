The Studio season 2: Seth Rogen wants Daniel Day-Lewis

We know that The Studio loves big guest stars so moving into season 2, Seth Rogen is thinking big. How much so? Well, he wants to get arguably one of the most acclaimed actors in history on the next season in Daniel Day-Lewis.

In a recent For Your Consideration event for the Apple TV+ hit, Rogen (who is an executive producer on the series as well as the star) may a pretty interesting case for it to Variety: “He’s the greatest living actor … His process is so specific that I think that would be an interesting thing to explore on the show.”

So is there any real chance that Day-Lewis would ever do this? For the time being, we tend to lean in the direction of no — mostly because the actor has been retired from acting ever since 2017. He is returning for a new project in Anemone, but it is worth noting that this is a film from his son Ronan Day-Lewis. Beyond all of this, Daniel has not appeared on a television show in some sort of scripted role in nearly 40 years. He is as enigmatic and elusive as you are ever going to find.

Are there some other top-tier actors who could still be considered? Sure. Personally, it would be excited to see if the producers could ever get Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, Leonardo DiCaprio, or someone like Emma Stone who has more of a specific comedic history. We’re sure that more directors could be pitched, but those are a bit unpredictable given that there are only so many who are famous on a mainstream level. Spielberg would probably be the top get there given that Martin Scorsese turned up back in the pilot.

If Day-Lewis does ever appear on The Studio, we honestly would love it to never leak and then be the biggest surprise ever. It feels unlikely, but that is a big part of the fun, no?

