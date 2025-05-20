The Studio season 2 premiere date hopes on Apple TV+

Given that tonight marks the season 1 finale for The Studio, doesn’t it make perfect sense to get more into season 2 now? We tend to think so, at least!

With that, where do we start? Well, it makes sense to note right away that the Seth Rogen series has been renewed already for another chapter — and with that, there is major cause for concern. Instead, we simply have to take a minute to wonder just when the show is going to be back.

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that while it would be great to see The Studio back at some point next spring, we should note that this could be overly ambitious. Sure, it is true that there are no industry strikes or reasons to be concerned about potential delays, but there is still no guarantee that production will move fast. This is a super-ambitious series about Hollywood, and that may also mean being patient enough to make sure that you get the right people involved. We tend to think that there are reasons to believe that more A-listers will be interested in the show moving forward. They know that this is a hit now, and that they are not going to necessarily be the brunt of the joke. A lot of this stuff does in fact matter.

As for when we are going to be learning more about the future here, let’s just say that it could end up being either later this year or in early 2026. If season 2 premieres either in the summer or fall of next year, we will be more than a little bit excited about that. How can we not? This show proved to be not only funny throughout the season, but a great send-up of the industry, as well.

