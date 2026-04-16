Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 17: A country club

Next week on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 17, you are going to see Georgie have yet another trick up his sleeve. Is it going to improve business? Well, there’s a chance of that, but there is also potential to cause a lot of other problems, as well.

Ultimately one of the focal points for the season so far is Georgie’s ambition. Because of the financial risk he took when he first got on board at the tire shop, we do think it has caused him to do whatever he thinks is necessary. Unfortunately, there is a difference between working hard and working reckless that could cause him to get in a little trouble here and there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 17 synopsis below:

“A Country Club, a Yokel and a New Boss” – Georgie’s plan to make new clients at the local country club backfires when its outdated policies upset Audrey. Meanwhile, Mandy struggles to prove herself at work, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, April 23 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Ultimately, we do think that Georgie’s whole professional future is going to be full of highs and lows. We know from The Big Bang Theory that, at least to some extent, he does end up finding some success for himself. Whether or not that is the case for Mandy, however, is something that remains a mystery. We know that she has spent most of the past few episodes already trying to recover from some events of the past.

What do you most want to see moving into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







