Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, April 16, 2026?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We know that the medical drama was off last week, but is that trend going to continue for at least a little bit longer?

Well, this is where we do have to stop in and share some of the bad news — and it certainly is not something that will excite a lot of people out there. For the second straight week we are left waiting to see what lies ahead, and the network has already confirmed that it will return come April 30 with a story titled “Through the Fire.” It is the penultimate story of the season, and you cannot be too shocked if everything here does end up building towards the eventual finale on May 7.

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While the network has not released much about this Grey’s Anatomy episode in an official capacity as of yet, there are a couple of things we know already. For starters, this is going to be an installment that throws some people into significant jeopardy, whether it be Owen Hunt, Nick Marsh, or even Maya from Station 19. We are at least glad that the flagship show is remembering that the spin-off existed, even if the appearance ends up being a brief one.

As so many may know already the finale is going to mark the departures of both Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver so no matter what happens there, you can rest assured that there will be a measure of closure. We are obviously hoping that there is a chance of a happy conclusion to their story, especially based on what the producers have said. Still, with a series like this, it makes sense to be continuously worried.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy now, including other insight on what the future could hold

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy when the series comes on the air?

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