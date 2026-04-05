Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 17: Could Bailey be fired?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 17 on ABC close to the end of the month, there are so many different narratives for us to keep track of. In fact, there are so many that it can be hard to know just where to start. You have everything going on with Maya, Nick, and Owen in various degrees of danger. Then, you also have the big question regarding Miranda Bailey. Is she going to get fired over the whole experimental procedure?

We recognize that Chandra Wilson’s character wanted to take responsibility over Kwan, feeling like she would be able to evade some serious consequences. However, this still felt like a risky plan and it seems like she is facing the possibility of real consequences. We recognize that she is beyond brilliant at her job and yet, will that matter to certain people?

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Honestly, we’re coming into this from a place of Bailey, more than likely, being just fine. There is not a job on Grey’s Anatomy more secure in our mind than Wilson’s. Not only are she and James Pickens Jr. the longest-tenured cast members who are still in the majority of episodes, but Miranda is really the heart of the hospital in so many ways. She’s a constant, and we count on her to be there for both patients and doctors alike.

While there may still be some trouble that comes her way, we are still coming into the rest of the season just feeling like the the producers just want us to be worried about more or less anyone. Because this is a show that has written off so many people over the years, they have earned this measure of credibility and then some.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy now, including some other updates on what is to come

What do you think will happen with Bailey through the rest of Grey’s Anatomy season 22?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

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