Survivor 49 episode 12 sneak peek: Sophi makes her plan

With Survivor 49 episode 12 set to air on CBS on Wednesday night, now is clearly the time for some enormous moves to be made. There is a lot to consider here!

Front and center here, we have to look in the direction of Sophi. For most of this past episode, she strongly considered making a play to get out either Rizo or Savannah. However, we don’t think she could get the rest of the players in agreement — this was one of many things that led to the blindside of Sophie instead. Because that plan went off without a hitch, is there a chance that there is more trust there between Sophi and the others?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SURVIVOR reviews!

Well, if you head over to the link here now, you can see another sneak preview in which Sophi indicates that she is ready to take out Rizo or Savannah. Kristina listens and is eager to go along with it — after all, something needs to happen in order for Sophi to get something more on her resume. She does have the Knowledge Is Power advantage and at this point, she can use it to her advantage! As a matter of fact, this could be a way to ensure that she has control at the next Tribal Council no matter what! Even if Savannah wins immunity, there is no guarantee that she and Rizo are both safe.

At this point, we honestly do hope that Sophi is at least able to do something in this instance. Otherwise, she does start to come close to being thrown into the same boat as Mitch, who spent weeks not too long ago claiming that he was going to be making a move … only for it to never happen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor 49, including more on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 49 season 12?

Who are you rooting for at this point? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







