Survivor 49 episode 12 spoilers: Another big flip?

Survivor 49 episode 12 is coming to CBS next week, and one thing absolutely feels clear: Some players will be forced to make some huge decisions. Is Sophi at the center of it? At this point, absolutely.

One of the things you have to consider now is that she has the Knowledge Is Power advantage, which very few other people are aware of at this point. She also knows that Rizo has an idol and that Steven has something. She would have to steal the latter’s before he chooses to activate it, so that is a part of the equation as well. (In particular, EW confirmed that if Steven names the vote he wants to block at camp, Sophi cannot take it from him at Tribal Council.)

To get a few more details about episode 12 in particular now, check out the synopsis below:

“The Die Is Cast” – With the biggest reward of the season on the line, one member of a newly established alliance hopes to earn the extra sustenance to propel themselves further in the game. Castaways’ advantages come into focus as the days left in the game dwindle. Then, one alliance member must decide if they should flip against one of their own at a jaw-dropping tribal council, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 10 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+(live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Here is where we think things stand when it comes to Sophi and her advantage at this point — if she uses it to get rid of Rizo, she becomes an instant favorite to either win or get a few votes, at least. It is such a BOSS move to pull off, especially when it comes to keeping a secret. On the flip side, it makes her a much bigger target … but she may not win the game if she stays the course. There is a lot to consider!

What are you most eager to see entering Survivor 49 episode 12 at this point?

