Survivor 49 episode 12 preview: Steven hatches a plan

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see Survivor 49 episode 12, the last installment here before the epic finale. With that, what could we end up seeing?

Based on the preview that we saw last night, it does appear that a lot of contestants are going to be prepared to face off in a particularly epic way. Rizo and Savannah are still around and thanks to his idol, they do still have a lot of power. However, do they have the control they previously thought?

Well, here is the thing — Sophi has already indicated a willingness to turn on them and she could steal Rizo’s idol thanks to the Knowledge is Power advantage. If she does this, she honestly deserves to win the entire game. She just has to figure out how to make the move and soon since otherwise, the idol will expire.

The preview does indicate that Steven in particular seems both ready and eager for whatever is going to be coming up. He has the Block a Vote, an advantage that is technically not anywhere near as powerful as what Rizo thinks. Yet, he could block Rizo’s vote and have an easy advantage over Savannah. He has a plan, but he has to be careful with this and make sure that he has everyone on the same side. Otherwise, this could still end in disaster.

One of the things that we are the most eager to see at this point is simply how competitive everyone is going to be now to make it to the finale. Steven feels like the clear darkhorse contender, whereas Kristina is the person who may need to step up her game the most. She does not have too many winning moves on her resume right now.

