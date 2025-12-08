Bel-Air season 5: Why isn’t it happening at Peacock?

With today marking the series finale for Bel-Air over on Peacock, this feels like the perfect time to wonder the following: Why did it have to be this way? Did this really have to be the end of the line for the show?

Well, we will start off here by noting that having four seasons of any show on the air in 2025 is an enormous win and there is really no other way to look at it. This is an extremely competitive market these days and by virtue of that, standing out from the pack is an almost impossible thing to do. the first couple of seasons here in particular were tremendously important to the aforementioned streaming service, as it helped them get on the map when it comes to big-time programming. The show overcame a lot of obstacles, including having to work around things like the pandemic and then also the industry strikes of 2023.

In the end, there is really no controversy surrounding the lack of a Bel-Air season 5. The series had an awesome run, but sometimes, the story runs its course. Given that much of this story was about high school, you hit a point where it is hard to keep that going. You want it to stay realistic and with that in mind, a lot of characters are going to go off and do other things.

Hopefully, we will be able to see Jabari Banks and some other cast members go off and do some other fantastic things now. There were so many questions early on as to whether or not a serious remake-of-sorts of a classic sitcom would work but in the end, we are pretty satisfied with the end reuslt.

