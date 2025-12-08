Bel-Air series finale: Did Will Smith make a cameo?

Throughout the final season of Bel-Air on Peacock, we wondered whether or not the original Fresh Prince would turn up. Given that Will Smith was involved here behind the scenes, the hope was that there could be some sort of symbolic, passing-of-the-torch moment.

In the end, we are more than happy to see that it happened, and with a scene that was poignant and yet simple. Will worked alongside star Jabari Banks to offer up some commentary on the future. Even though the show’s Will was starting a new chapter, it was far from a sign that the best days were in the rear-view mirror.

Speaking to TVLine, here is what creator / director Morgan Stevenson Cooper had to say about making that moment happen:

“It’s a beautiful, emotional scene … I’m so proud of Jabari, because to stand and act with Will Smith, you know, he’s the most iconic actor of our time. Jabari approached that scene with so much heart and so much fearlessness. Those are big shoes to fill, and every step of the way he has risen to the occasion. I couldn’t be more proud of him. … Will also brought so much heart into that moment. It was incredible to direct those two together, and it was the perfect way to cap off this seven-year journey of bringing ‘Bel-Air’ to life.”

Cooper also noted that the scene almost didn’t happen, as it was tough to know if Smith’s availability would allow him to appear. Yet, they found a way to make things work and effectively, give a lot of people out there a moment that they were waiting for years in order to see. Sure, a lot of it was meta, but we tend to think there are angles aplenty here that are up to interpretation.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

