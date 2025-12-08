Landman season 2 episode 4: Can TL, Tommy fix things?

Obviously, there is a great deal of drama that is coming up on Landman season, and that idea exists in many forms.

So, where do we start? A lot of it has to do with making sure the oil business does not get out of hand, and that is an immense challenge for a few different reasons. You have Cami running things now and she is obviously going to butt heads with Tommy. Beyond just that, there is Andy Garcia’s character of Gallino sniffing around — we know that his long-term goal here is to be “friends” with Tommy, but how does he go about doing that?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to secure more TV reactions and reviews!

In getting to the emotional drama at the core of the show, a lot will be tied to Tommy trying to repair relationships with those close to him, and that includes T.L., his father played by Sam Elliott. We have seen pieces of that already, but it will become a lot more intimate as the character gets closer into his orbit. Here is some of what Elliott had to say on the matter to People Magazine:

So we’re going to spend much of this season seeing T.L. early on — but then it becomes both of us, I think — healing that relationship that’s falling apart.

Of course, we do think that one of the major challenges here is that both T.L. and Tommy both are extremely strong-willed people, and neither one of them is known for ever holding their tongue. We tend to think that they will have to swallow their pride at times to ever see things from the other’s point of view … but they will be so much better for it if it actually happens.

Related – Be sure to learn more about the next Landman episode

What did you think about the overall events of Landman season 2 episode 4 overall?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way before too long.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







