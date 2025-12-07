Landman season 2 episode 5 spoilers: ‘The Pirate Dinner’

Next week on Paramount+ you are going to have a chance to dive into Landman season 2 episode 5 — so what more can we say now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that if you love family-based chaos and carnage, “The Pirate Dinner” is going to offer that. Sam Elliott’s character of T.L. is going to become more involved at the home than before, and that will lead to Angela doing her part to welcome him in a way that only she can.

If you look below, you can see the full Landman season 2 episode 5 synopsis with some more details now on what is to come:

Tommy juggles multiple crises as Angela throws a dinner to welcome T.L.

Our general sentiment here is that things at this dinner are going to go from bad to worse, and some of that could also be based on how Tommy handles so many parts of his life coming together. After all, it is clear that some of the drama around M-Tex is not going to be going anywhere in the near future, and then you just go ahead and add to this everything that is going on when it comes to his son. In the end, this is a man with a ton of stuff on his plate and for the show itself, we’re really just eager that we are nearing the halfway point of the season. At this point, we really just think that everything is going to go from bad to worse for some of the main characters.

In the end, the biggest thing we’d put out there is Taylor Sheridan shows can surprise at almost any point. Isn’t that a part of the fun?

