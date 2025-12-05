Landman renewed early for season 3 at Paramount+

Even though the second season of Landman has only aired a tiny handful of episodes at this point, the folks over at Paramount+ are making one thing clear: They want more.

Today, the streaming service officially confirmed that the Billy Bob Thornton series is going to be coming back for another batch of episodes. There may not be too many more details out there about it just yet but at the same time, how much do you need to know? The first two seasons were huge success stories for the streamer, and we already think that a season 3 should prove the same sort of buzz.

We do think there are multiple reasons for the Landman news coming in so early — and in a lot of ways, so much faster than we ever anticipated! Take, for starters, the simple fact that this will enable the show to get into production faster, as Taylor Sheridan will not have to wait long in order to get writing underway. We also tend to think that with Sheridan having a new deal at NBCUniversal (which will require him to work on TV shows for them in a few years), they want to get as much story from him here as possible. We will have to wait and see how long he has a key creative role on this show, but we would be surprised to see it end in the near future.

For now, our feeling is that season 3 is going to be coming at some point in the fall of next year — and of course, we will let you know if that changes.

