Landman season 2 episode 4 spoilers: EP on Cooper story

As we look more and more towards Landman season 2 episode 4 on Paramount+ next week, one thing feels abundantly clear. Cooper Norris may have success so much earlier than anyone would have predicted but at the same time, he is going to find himself in a ton of trouble.

After all, just consider the fact that he is now in business with Gallino, the powerful cartel boss played by Andy Garcia. We recognize just how dangerous he is, especially since in the end, he wants Tommy to be under his thumb. He may see Cooper as a means to an end.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to secure even more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly all about what to expect moving forward, here is what co-creator Christian Wallace had to say:

“It’s going to make some real interesting trouble for him … But just the fact that we get to see more of Andy in this season and what he brings to the show is so fun and great … It sucks for Cooper in certain ways, but it’s great for us as the audience to see how their entanglement is going to play out as the season rolls along.”

Our general feeling at this point is that we are going to see Cooper realize more and more just what sort of trouble he’s in, and also realize that there may not be all that much of a convenient escape for it. There are going to be some really difficult times ahead but in the end, isn’t that what you want with a show like this? The whole goal here is to make things as big, bold, and crazy as possible. We have yet to even reach the halfway point of the carnage right now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Landman, including Andy Garcia’s perspective

What do you want to see at this point moving into Landman season 2 episode 4 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some more updates on what is ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







