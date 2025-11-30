Landman season 2 episode 3: What are Gallino’s intentions?

We knew heading into Landman season 2 episode 3 that there is some sort of major twist coming when it comes to Gallino. Why did he want on board Cooper’s new oil discovery?

Well, as it turns out, the answer to this is complicated. As a cartel boss, of course this is someone who wants a generally large amount of money. However, at the same time he is not looking to acquire all of it in the most straightforward way possible. He sees relationships as a key to the kingdom, and being close to Cooper now is a way to make far more money later. This is someone who is clearly into playing the long game.

In speaking about all of this further to TV Insider, here is more of what Andy Garcia had to say:

“I think Gallino is always doing things for pure profit, but I think there’s an added incentive… As he said in the last episode of [Season] 1, he wants to be friends with Tommy. He wants to be in that business, and how he goes about it, you will see, and how it manifests itself, we will see. But he hints to that in the last scene of the first season; Tommy says, ‘We are never going to be friends.’ And he says, ‘No, we’re going to be real good friends’ … So he’s imposing himself… He’s like a hawk coming in at a prey, when they close their wings, and you don’t hear them, it’s stealth. And he comes, and he hits you when you’re not looking.”

At this point, it is our general feeling that Gallino’s story is one that is going to play out almost like a slow drip. You are going to get a few more details about the character now but at the same time, there’s no need to hurry into anything.

