Elsbeth season 3 episode 17 return date at CBS, new details

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get an Elsbeth season 3 episode 17 return date? What about more info on what is coming up next?

Well, without further ado, we do need to kick things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way. Due in part to next week being a two-hour finale of Matlock, the Carrie Preston series will be temporarily on hold until April 30. There are still multiple stories still to come featuring some great guest stars, so you will eventually be treated to some good stuff — you do not have to worry about that!

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In particular, Elsbeth season 3 episode 17 will be notable thanks in part to Constance Wu turning up as a guest star. Our hope is that she is going to have a few fun moments from start to finish, but also that we get another notable mystery at the same time. To learn more, see the synopsis below:

“High Class Problems” – After a billionaire’s son dies in a motorcycle crash, Elsbeth investigates a wealth therapist (Constance Wu) whose knowledge of her patients’ secrets led to murder, on ELSBETH, Thursday, April 30 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

In true show fashion, it is of course our belief that we are going to be seeing some fun moments over the course of the hour, but also a case that ends up being solved. This show does remain a procedural and while there are some long-term elements here and there, we do tend to think that a lot of them are going to end up being saved for the finale.

Related – Get more news right now on Elsbeth, including what else lies ahead moving into the finale

What do you most want to see moving into Elsbeth season 3 episode 17 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a number of other updates ahead.

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