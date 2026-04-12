Elsbeth season 3 finale spoilers: Who is set to appear?

As many people out there may be aware at this point, the Elsbeth season 3 finale is going to be arriving on CBS come May 21. Want to learn more about it now?

Well, we obviously know that this show is well-known in part by its guest stars and of course, it makes sense for the last episode to have some bigger names than usual. For the sake of this season, it means that we are going to see the likes of Patti LuPone and Michael Urie appear. How can you be mad about getting two great guest stars at once? Our simple answer is that it’s hard to be! This sets up a case that could really challenge Carrie Preston’s character, which is of course something we absolutely want.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

If you do want to get some more insight now on the story itself, be sure to see the full Elsbeth season 3 finale synopsis below:

“That’s All” – A minor royal’s mysterious death at New York’s most legendary hotel brings Elsbeth into a world of faded elegance, cabaret and murder, on the season three finale of ELSBETH, Thursday, May 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Is there going to be a cliffhanger at the end of all this?

Well, we do tend to think that this is possible but at the same time, it is hard to imagine it is assured. This is one of the rare network shows that does not have to rely on these all of the time due to its format, but it still could happen. We will have to wait as more conversation comes out about the episode.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on the next Elsbeth

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into the Elsbeth season 3 finale?

Are you anticipating any sort of shock ending? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







