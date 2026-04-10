Elsbeth season 3 episode 16 spoilers: ‘Murder, He Wrote’

Next week CBS will be bringing you Elsbeth season 3 episode 16 and to the surprise of no one, we’ve got another great guest star! Beyond that, though, there is also another mystery that feels both unique while also being an homage to what came before.

After all, the fact that this episode is titled “Murder, He Wrote” says a good bit in itself for what we are going to be seeing. Sure, there will be a few nods to a certain classic murder-mystery show, but also another case for Carrie Preston’s character to solve. This time around, the person at the center may be none other than Griffin Dunne, known for a number of different things including playing Nicky on This Is Us. We tend to think he could prove to be a fun adversary for Elsbeth to face, mostly because he is crafty and intelligent — will his ego get in the way? Time will tell.

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To get a few more details on what else you can expect to see here, we suggest that you check out the full Elsbeth season 3 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Murder, He Wrote” – Elsbeth organizes a book club to investigate a celebrated novelist (Griffin Dunne) who may have written the perfect crime, on ELSBETH, Thursday, April 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

There are only a handful of episodes still to air, and while we’ve noted it before, it is worth stating one more time that we hope to see some sort of higher-stakes story come finale time. We like the procedural nature of the series by and large, but the last episodes should feel special in some form or another.

What do you most want to see moving into Elsbeth season 3 episode 16 when it airs?

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