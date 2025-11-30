Landman season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Power and pain

Next week on Paramount+, you are going to have a chance to dive more into Landman season 2 episode 4. What all is coming?

Well, on paper it may be tempting to say that some reasonably-happy times are coming, given that the title for the next episode is “Dancing Rainbows.” However, we’ve come to know that this is not the sort of show where happiness is fleeting and drama is more likely to be around every corner. Sometimes, that means out at the oil field. At the same time, though, we’ve seen dinners cooked by Angela end up being complete disasters. You never know with the Taylor Sheridan series, but what we can say at present is simply this: The story ahead is going to be kicking off with some hard times.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Landman season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

A tragic crash sets off a day of reckoning for the Norris family.

Given how the start of this series featured a dire tragedy, we know that this is the sort of show more than capable of repeating themselves … albeit in a way that is rather different and yet, still exciting. The entire family has already gone through it so far this season, which is tied to Sam Elliott coming on board as Tommy’s father.

Given how little Paramount+ is sharing, we suppose that this is reason enough to think that we are on the cusp of some pretty epic stuff. We’d speculate as to whether this would make the show more of a center of conversation, but hasn’t it already made it there? This is one of the most important series that Paramount has, and we have a hard time thinking that it is going to be going anywhere in the near future.

