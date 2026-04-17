The Testaments season 1 episode 5: The big Aunt Lydia question

In just a handful of days we are going to be seeing The Testaments season 1 episode 5 — with that, of course there are so many different subjects we are eager to see addressed!

First and foremost, let’s just start off here by noting that a lot of our heart is still struggling with the aftermath of what happened to Agnes. It is horrible, and made even worse by the fact that she is trapped in Gilead with almost no one to turn to. This society is repressed for women to such an extent that if she confides in anyone about what happened at the dentist, she runs the risk of that being shared and and she being punished rather than the awful human responsible.

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So are there at least some people she could consider confiding in on a certain level? We tend to think so, with the following being certain possibilities…

1. Daisy – Though there are some major questions of trust here, Agnes does at least know that Daisy does not think or talk like anyone else in Gilead. She may be willing to let bygones by that for the sake of explaining what has transpired.

2. Becka – The two have an emotional connection, and you can argue based on the first few episodes that she is actually in love with Agnes. However, we are talking about something done by her own father; will that make Agnes hesitant to speak?

3. Aunt Lydia – This is the most fascinating discussion to have. How much does Ann Dowd’s character know about Mayday or about Agnes? We know that she cares about protecting her girls, so we tend to think she would be incentivized to act if she knew the truth. However, just from her position of power, Agnes may be nervous to say anything. This could create a dilemma that extends far past episode 5.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on The Testaments, including what else is slated to be coming from here

What are you most hoping to see throughout The Testaments season 1 episode 5 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

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