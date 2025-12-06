IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 7: More Bob Gray?

We have already seen some flashbacks already on IT: Welcome to Derry this season, but are even more on the way?

Well, if you watched the preview for what lies ahead, it does seem as though the origins of one Pennywise the Dancing Clown are going to be further explored — and beyond that, why the IT entity decided to take on this persona much of the time. All of this is complicated and ultimately, a good bit of it seems to be tied to Ingrid, a character we have already spent some time with.

Speaking to Cinema Blend, here is some of what executive producer Jason Fuchs had to say about what excited Bill Skarsgård in particular about playing this part of the story, something that is rather different from anything he has done so far:

I think what ultimately sold him was the elements that you’re seeing now in episodes six, seven, and eight. I think he was excited about playing the IT manifestation of Pennywise. I think he was really, really excited about getting to play Bob Gray, the very human man, the real life – at least real life in-canon – clown who IT had encountered in 1908, as we see at the top of episode seven, and whose lives were forever both changed by that encounter.

Ultimately, we do tend to think that this is going to be a really great exploration of character and in the end, we are pretty darn excited for how this plays out. Of course, we also do think that there will still be a great deal of Pennywise in its darkest form ahead. Honestly, it feels a lot like the first four episodes took their time so that the second half of the season can be absolute carnage.

