IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 7 promo: The carnival clown

Heading into IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 7 over at HBO, are we actually going to get more story across multiple timelines? Based on the new promo, it is fair to wonder!

After all, are we jumping back to the original days of Pennywise the Dancing Clown? It certainly feels that way, unless we’re seeing the entity IT present here in disguise. If you head over to the link here now, you can get at least a slightly better sense of what we are talking about here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some more IT: WELCOME TO DERRY reviews!

What we know thanks to the events of episode 6 is that Ingrid is the daughter of the actual dancing clown, which is why she does feel a certain way when Pennywise does show up. This does complicate the story greatly, as we are looking at someone who understandably struggles to reconcile the difference between a person she loved and a murderous entity who takes on his form. She could be a lure for a lot of the children, but time will tell.

As for what else we know is coming, the crisis over Hank Grogan could be boiling over. We saw the beginnings of this at the end of episode 6 and it could only spiral out from here. This story is clearly representing the idea that the horrors of humanity could be every bit as deadly as the horrors of Pennywise, and you are adding to this the oh-so-simple fact that this is a time period where discrimination and judgment still ran rampant. We know that there are only two episodes left this season and unfortunately, it feels fair to say that a lot of characters are not going to find peace throughout them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next IT: Welcome to Derry episode

What do you most want to see moving into IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 7 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







