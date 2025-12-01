IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

If you are not aware, IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 7 is coming to HBO next week and suffice it to say, this one will be huge. How much so? Well, there are only two episodes left and while another season is technically still possible, there is not much clarity at this point regarding what it would look like, let alone how many actors from this season would return.

The only thing that we can really say with some certainty here is that it is pretty clear what the next story here is going to look like, based largely on how episode 6 wrapped up. An attack on the Black Spot is now imminent and with that, a number of lives are in grave danger. That is without even noting the threat of Pennywise itself, which is still lingering and could cause an array of major problems.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some more IT: WELCOME TO DERRY reviews!

To get a few more details now on what is to come, check out the full IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

A vigilante attack on the Black Spot unleashes long dormant forces. In the aftermath, Dick helps uncover another crucial artifact.

We have noted this in the past, but one thing that is at this point abundantly clear is that Hallorann is going to make it through thanks to his role in The Shining. However, this hardly means that he is the same guy. We are seeing him at present have a different sort of haunting than most, as his own Pandora’s Box has been opened and now, Pennywise can do whatever it can to use that for a pretty wide array of sinister purposes.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now when it comes to this week’s IT: Welcome to Derry episode

What do you most want to see moving into IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 7 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







