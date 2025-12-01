IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 6: Truth about Mrs. Kersh

From the moment that IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 6 opened with a flashback, it felt clear big things were coming. With that, what did we actually see when the dust settled? Just think in terms of one of the more important backstories that we’ve had regarding Pennywise so far.

Throughout this series and of course the feature films, it has been clear that the clown form is popular by this particular entity. Yet, at the same time, why is that? Well, at least some of it comes down to the fascination that Ingrid has with it, especially since this is a reminder of her father — the original clown Bob Gray.

Now, is Bob necessarily Pennywise? No, but this is a vessel that it is happy to inhabit. In a way, you can say the same thing eventually about Mrs. Kersh in the movies. A lot of different things are now starting to make sense on that level and while we’re not sure everyone out there needed more backstory when it comes to the origin story of Pennywise, we do not mind having it at all. It helps us to understand more why we have seen the clown persevere for so long, and how there is something close to “help” that it has when it comes to being able to continue its unique reign of terror.

While the stage has been set now for all sorts of supernatural chaos, you also cannot ignore the chaos that could be coming surrounding Hank and what is going on there, either — though that could prove to be so much more human. This show has two different things happening concurrently, whether it be the horrors of people and the time versus something more everlasting and unknown. These will both carry through until the end of the season.

