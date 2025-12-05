Platonic renewed for season 3 at Apple TV

We already knew that Seth Rogen had an upcoming Apple TV show in The Studio season 2; now, add Platonic season 3 to the list as well!

According to a report from TVLine, the streaming service has decided to pick up the comedy (which also stars Rose Byrne) for another batch of episodes. The show feels almost identical to a late-2000’s comedy in movie form, which totally works for us given that these sort of movies really are not being made anymore.

In a statement confirming the news today, here is what co-creators Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco had to say:

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back into the world of ‘Platonic’ with our amazing partners, Rose and Seth and Sony and Apple.”

As great as this news may be, we do also maintain that a certain amount of patience is required and for good reason. Why would we ever think that there would be a hurry to get more of the show? Rogen is also working on The Studio for Apple and in the wake of all of its Emmy wins, we do tend to think that its next chapter will be the top priority. The good thing at the moment here is that Platonic is not a show that requires as much from him behind the scenes, which does mean that a lot of the writing and pre-production can take place here while he is working more on other stuff. If we do end up seeing the third season of the comedy at some point in early 2027, we will be more than happy with the end result.

