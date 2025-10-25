Platonic season 3 renewal: An October 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Platonic season 3 between now and the end of October? It goes without saying that on some level, there is demand for more of this story.

After all, consider the following first and foremost: The season 2 finale aired weeks ago! If there was ever a time for there to be more enthusiasm around the next chapter of the show, wouldn’t it be now? We recognize that the producers want the Seth Rogen – Rose Byrne comedy back and because of that, it is up to the powers-that-be at Apple TV to make a decision here. They are likely looking at the numbers for season 2, seeing how many people watched per episode, and they will continue to do this for some time moving forward. We tend to think that by the end of the fall, they will come closure to making a decision. In other words, do not expect anything before October ends.

Are we optimistic that we’re going to be getting more of Platonic? Honestly, it feels like it could go either way. We do not think that Rogen’s other Apple series in The Studio really impacts this show one way or another, and he can continue to work on both. The future here is really about viewership versus budget and while we like to think that it was reasonably successful, it also did not take over the summer when it comes to buss or attention.

With all of this in mind, the best advice we can offer here is rather simple: If you want to see Will and Sylvia’s story continue here, tell your friends! It feels like the more overall viewers check out the show, the better off it is going to be down the road.

Do you want a Platonic season 3 to eventually happen?

