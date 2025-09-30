Platonic season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the season 2 finale today on Apple TV+, isn’t this the perfect time to wonder more about a Platonic season 3 renewal?

For starters, we 100% know that we want it. There was a time when the Rose Byrne – Seth Rogen comedy was meant to just be a limited series, but that is long gone. After the season 2 renewal, the plan shifted to have this be a show that could go on in some measure of perpetuity.

Of course, there are still multiple things you need to consider here. First and foremost, how is the show performing on the aforementioned streaming service? It has been in Apple’s Top Ten list for much of the season, but that is no guarantee of anything when it comes to actual numbers. The viewership versus the budget will be huge for considering the future — and the same goes for Seth Rogen’s schedule. Remember that his other show at the streamer in The Studio recently won big at the Emmys and given its previous renewal, we would imagine that making season 2 for it will be top priority. Once that is done, we tend to think that there is a chance that we are going to be able to see more of Platonic.

Before we do say anything more here, let’s just say that if we had it our way, we would have this show on the air for as long as possible. Why would we want anything less? It is consistently funny and has a comfort level that is actually pretty rare for television shows these days. It is reminiscent of watching a 2000’s comedy film every single week, and the chemistry between Rogen and Byrne is not something that you come across all that often.

Do you want to see a Platonic season 3 happen over at Apple TV+?

