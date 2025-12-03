The Boys season 5 posters feature Homelander, Butcher

Even though The Boys season 5 does not have a premiere date at the moment, there is a lot to be excited about here. After all, isn’t that clear thanks to the latest posters shared by Prime Video?

If you head over to the link here, you can see from the show’s official account a couple of looks at how the final season will be promoted — and absolutely, it is going to be as big and epic as you could possibly imagine.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other GEN V reactions and reviews!

So what is the story going to be like? Well, front and center, we have Homelander taking on Butcher. We know how much Billy wants revenge, even to the point where he has pushed almost everyone away from him.

Speaking further about the story ahead while at a Fan Expo panel, here is what Karl Urban had to say per Screen Rant:

“I think we throw you in the deep end, but in a good way, because the stakes are as high as they can possibly be … I think the real thing to look out for in season 5 on an emotional level, as far as the characters go, and your attachments to characters, there’s going to be some big hits early on in the very first episode.

“That’s probably what is going to make you realize, “Oh, this s–t is for real.” The stakes couldn’t be higher, and anybody’s fair game.”

This is a part of what will make the final season so electric in the first place, as we are going to be arriving at a point where the producers do not have to hold anything back at all — and isn’t that a thrill?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Gen V, including what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Boys season 5 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







