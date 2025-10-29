The Boys season 5 premiere date: Creator shares new update

With the second season of Gen V now done, of course we would love nothing more than to get The Boys season 5 in the near future. Is that going to actually happen?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that it all depends on your definition of “near future.” We do recognize that Prime Video will premiere the remaining episodes in 2026, but that is a pretty large window. What we can at least say is that the creative team is at least working to get the visual effects as perfect as possible at this point.

In a new post on Instagram, here is what creator Eric Kripke had to say:

First, thank you for watching & loving @genv (and if you haven’t watched yet, what the holy [expletive] are you waiting for? Quit doom scrolling and watch!) Second, we’re hard at work finishing @theboystv Final Season. Here’s me and some of the VFX team today. Editing is all done, we’re roughly halfway finished with VFX, Music, Color. I’m really happy with how it’s going and can’t wait for you to see. We go out with a bang. COMING (reasonably) soon.”

Our general feeling is that The Boys is going to be premiering in either the spring or the summer. That makes the most sense when it comes to giving everyone time to work their magic — while also giving Amazon plenty of time in order to promote it.

As for the general premise of season 5, it will likely revolve a lot around seeing whether or not Homelander can continue his reign of terror. It is clear that Starlight is now working with both A-Train and some of the Godolkin heroes to mount a resistance, but they are still outmatched and killing Homelander will be no easy task. Still, cross your fingers and hope for a miracle.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

