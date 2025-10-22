Gen V season 2 finale: EP on Jordan, Marie’s future

Following the end of Gen V season 2 on Prime Video this week, we understand if some Jordan / Marie fans are feeling heartbroken. After all, Jordan broke things off with her and as we move forward, their future is a little more ambiguous.

Are we still trying to find hope for them? Sure, mostly because now is not forever. Also, there are a lot of other major issues going on at this point, with one of the biggest ones being the quest to stop Homelander — something that is going to take a lot of time and effort.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter following the end of the season 2 finale, showrunner Michele Fazekas had the following to say about the state of some of these relationships:

I think for both Jordan and Emma, it shows growth for them. Even if Marie didn’t want it, Marie had to accept it. It’s these first love relationships. You’re going to be messy, and you’re going to lose yourself in it, and you’re going to make bad choices. So when Jordan ends things with Marie, we’re not slamming the door on that. We’re not slamming the door on anything with Emma and Sam, or even Emma and Greg, if that is the way she goes. But what I really like is that it shows their emotional level up. I need to figure out who I am outside of us, which doesn’t mean that we can’t revisit it in the future. But it shows maturity.

We do tend to think that the top priority has to just be seeing if we get a Gen V season 3, which is far from official at present. We have hope, but it could take months for us to get an answer.

What do you think we are going to see for Marie and Jordan on Gen V as we move forward?

