Gen V season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

With the Gen V season 2 finale right around the corner, this feels like yet another moment to consider the long-term future. Will a season 3 actually happen? Or, are we at the end of the line for the spin-off?

On paper, we would love nothing more than for there to be more of The Boys spin-off but at the same time, we are reasons to be hopeful. This universe is incredibly popular, there are a lot of good characters, and it feels like there are always some satirical elements to mix in from real-life headlines. The problem for now is that the Amazon-owned streaming service has yet to reveal anything insofar as the future. Most interviews have indicated that season 2 here is setting up mostly the fifth and final season of the flagship. That means that there may not be a specific setup for the third season. One other confusing element about the future here is that multiple Gen V producers are now working on other shows.

One thing that we have heard franchise creator Eric Kripke say before here is that the future of the series is based on a number of factors, but now is the time to watch and spread the word. This is a show that costs a hefty amount to make due to all the visual effects, and so the threshold for a renewal here may be different than a lot of other programs out there.

Now if there is anything more that we can say regarding the future here, it is that there may be an idea as to what another season could look like. However, at the same time, it is hard to understand that until The Boys actually airs.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

