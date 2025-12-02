Deal Or No Deal Island canceled; no season 3 coming

After two seasons at NBC, it appears as though it is officially case closed for Deal Or No Deal Island.

According to a report from Deadline, the series, an adaptation of the long-running game show with a reality TV twist, will not be coming back for a season 3. This news comes several months after former Australian Survivor winner David Genat ended up winning one of the biggest prizes in the genre’s history at $5.8 million.

Now, we have made plenty of jokes already that the self-proclaimed “Golden God” ended up bankrupting Deal Or No Deal Island with that enormous prize, something that the producers probably did not expect. However, the truth here is just that the show never delivered the sort of ratings the network was looking for, whether it be live numbers or streams at Peacock. It was not for lack of effort, as the show was heavily promoted and featured familiar names like Claudia Jordan, Dr. Will Kirby, Parvati Shallow, and Boston Rob Mariano. Our general sentiment was that it would have fared even better with all reality TV veterans, but that also would have made it more expensive.

To us, the news about the cancellation was mostly outlined from the moment that NBC greenlit a newbie version of The Traitors. It was hard to think that they were going to move forward with a couple of reality competition shows that were reasonably similar enough. Meanwhile, host Joe Manganiello already has another gig lined up for himself in One Piece, both in season 2 premiering next year and also the upcoming third chapter. He proved to be a really good host in what was a totally different format.

