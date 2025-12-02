Landman season 3: Star talks potential long-term future

Even though we are only a few episodes into Landman season 2 at this point, is there still room to look to the future?

For the time being, we would argue that the simplest answer to that question is yes. After all, the Paramount+ show is enormously successful and a driver of conversation every single week. Is there controversy here? Absolutely, but you can argue that a certain amount of that is be design to keep people talking.

Now if there is one person who especially understands said controversy, it is Ali Larter. After all, her character of Angela drew much of it in season 1, but it does not appear as though she is eager to walk away anytime soon. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter alongside her co-star Michelle Randolph (Ainsley), she indicates that she’d love to be around for quite some time:

It’s masterful how Taylor [Sheridan] writes. My character came in on FaceTime, so the whole audience thought I was coming in as a guest role and didn’t realize that the family was the heartbeat of the show. That’s what he knew and what we knew, since we had the first 10 episodes [ahead of time for season one]. Then we really do dig into that now. This is a heartbreaking and heartwarming season. We dig into some of the complexities and real-life moments that happened to this family, and how we react to them. So we’re only on season two, but I agree. There’s so far for these stories to go…

Paramount+ can ultimately decide to take however long they want to bring back Landman or not, but that doesn’t change the fact that it is inevitable. Even when Sheridan leaves years down the road for his new deal at NBCUniversal, the series could theoretically continue beyond that.

How long do you think a show like Landman could last?

