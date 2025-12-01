Virgin River season 7 premiere date: A December 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Virgin River season 7 between now and the end of December, whether it be a premiere date or a teaser?

The first thing that we really should do here is go ahead and issue one reminder that filming for this chapter of the show has been done for a rather long time now. Because of that, we like to imagine that the episodes are already edited and (reasonably) ready to go over at Netflix. It is really just about now finding the right spot for them in the schedule.

Is there a specific announcement around the corner, with all of this in mind? We can’t sit here and confirm anything on the Virgin River front but at the same time, we do think there is a good chance that we will hear something soon. Our general feeling is that we are going to see the show back in the first few months of next year, and Valentine’s Day especially makes sense when you consider the romantic nature of the Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson drama. Premiere date announcements tend to happen a couple of months in advance, so a December reveal consequently makes a good bit of sense.

So what are the big stories going to be next season?

At this point, it really feels like there are two. First and foremost, there is the question as to what is going to happen to Charmaine, given that her fate ended up being the subject of the enormous season 6 finale cliffhanger. Beyond that, Mel and Jack are facing big decisions when it comes to the future of their family. What will they decide is right for themselves?

