Virgin River season 7 premiere date: A November 2025 update

As we get closer to the end of the year, the questions of a Virgin River season 7 premiere date over at Netflix will inevitably surface. After all, season 6 was a late 2024 release and because of that, we understand fully if some out there would want something similar to happen now.

Is it going to, though? Well, let’s just say that this is where things get a little bit tricky. At this time last year, we had a premiere date for season 6, plus a rough idea as to what to expect. This time around we are still waiting in the wings, and that tends to make us think that 2026 is ultimately a far more viable scenario. With that, we are anticipating that a January or February premiere is a little more likely.

Is there a chance that we still get a Virgin River announcement this month? Absolutely and yet, that’s not something that we would bank on. Netflix has the ability to bring the series back whenever they want and ultimately, that may happen without all that much of a rhyme or reason.

So what is the next season going to look like?

If you have read some of the articles that we’ve posted here as of late, then you are going to be aware already that Charmaine’s fate hangs in the balance! Resolving that cliffhanger is inevitably going to be top priority, and there are a lot of ideas and stories that the writers will most likely tackle in the aftermath of that. Mel and Jack also have more decisions to make when it comes to their future, which really can’t be that much of a surprise given that has been the case so long as they are together.

