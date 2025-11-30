Paradise season 2 premiere date: A November 2025 update

With us now almost at the end of November, are we going to learn something more about Paradise season 2, including a premiere date?

As you would likely imagine, there are a multitude of different things that can be said at this point. However, let’s kick them off with a reminder that filming for the Sterling K. Brown series has been done for a little while now. Something that was really important to both executive producer Dan Fogelman as well as Hulu is that this show is able to be an annual event. That means that you get everything on a close to annual basis, and it makes us feel like a January or February premiere date is still in play here.

Now that we’ve said this, let’s just go ahead and note that if we are lucky, we are going to be getting some more news on season 2 sooner rather than later. It makes the most sense in the event that the series does come back in the winter, especially since Hulu is going to want to get the promotional train rolling.

What will the story look like from here?

Well, it is our general thinking that Paradise season 2 is likely to pick up almost immediately after the events of season 1, with Brown’s character of Xavier out in the world looking for his wife. We know that Shailene Woodley is one of the big additions to the next chapter of the story but beyond her, there may be other new faces we see, as well.

Also, do not be altogether shocked if there is another mystery worth examining — this is one of those things that Paradise does so well.

