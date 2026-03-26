Fear Factor: House of Fear season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following the big season 1 finale tonight on Fox, are you going to see a Fear Factor: House of Fear season 2 happen? Or, have we already reached the end here of the Johnny Knoxville hosted series?

Before we even go too far into anything here, it is at least worth stating that heading into the show, a lot of the expectations were very-much high and for good reason. We are talking here about an iconic franchise with a host in Johnny Knoxville who has a history with shock-value TV. Of course, this is not a show that is for everyone and Fox is well-aware of that. Their goal instead was to simply get a dedicated following to watch week to week and that it remains affordable for them to make.

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For now, what we can say is that while there is no official season 2 at present, it does appear as though there is early casting chatter in anticipation of being more — that is not a guarantee, but it does feel like a welcome sign. The format here is slightly different than the original show, and we tend to think that this would continue in the event it is brought back.

Are the numbers necessarily jaw-dropping? No, but they do fall in line with what would expect of a show of this nature in 2026. Also, remember that a lot of it also airs opposite another reality TV titan in Survivor, and that may also play a role in what we are seeing in terms of live figures.

When will Fox make a decision here?

Well, that is the funny thing — they really do not have to rush anything one way or another. This is not a scripted show that has more of a rigid timeline. Still, we do think it is wise for them to have a good sense of this by the fall.

Are you eager to see a Fear Factor: House of Fear season 2 happen?

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